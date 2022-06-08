Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Up To Rs. 10,000 Discount In India: Is There Is A Catch? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi launched the flagship 12 Pro in April in India. The smartphone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and packs 120W charging, a triple camera setup, and more. The smartphone was launched starting at Rs. 62,999, which is now available at just Rs. 52,999. Check here the new pricing of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Selling With Up To Rs. 10,000 Discount On Amazon

Amazon is now hosting the Monsoon Carnival sale on the platform, which brings the Xiaomi 12 Pro's price down to Rs. 52,999. There is a Rs 4,000 Amazon coupon discount and a flat Rs. 6,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

So, the base 8GB + 256GB storage model of the Xiaomi 12 Pro can be purchased at Rs. 52,999 instead of Rs. 62,999, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB variant will now cost Rs. 56,999 instead of its original price Rs. 66,999. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is available in three color options namely - Noir Black, Opera Mauve, and Couture Blue.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Features

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and the Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 handles the processing, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device is backed by a 4,600 mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging support and 50W Wireless Charging. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 and the phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX707 main camera with OIS, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and another 50MP telephoto camera.

For selfies and videos, there's a 32MP camera at the front. Additionally, the device has an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Worth Buying?

For an asking price of Rs. 52,999, the Xiaomi 12 Pro can be a good deal. You get flagship-grade features along with a good design. However, the handset does not offer any official IP rating which is a drawback in this price range.

