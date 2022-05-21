Is Xiaomi 12 Pro The Fastest 5G Smartphone In The World? Here Is The Answer News oi-Vivek

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with support for a multi-band 5G network. Xiaomi UK has now shared some stats regarding the 5G-capabilities of the Xiaomi 12 Pro and has shared some numbers, highlighting the 5G capabilities of the latest flagship smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Test

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC supports both SA and NSA 5G networks. According to the official tweet, the company has achieved a maximum download speed of 8.4Gbps over a 5G network on a sub 6Hz + mmWave 5G network on a modified Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is also said to be the first smartphone from the company to combine both sub 6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. This test was run at a Xiaomi lab designed in collaboration with Qualcomm 5G joint lab. These details indicate that the Xiaomi 12 Pro should be able to handle both sub 6GHz and mmWave technology without any issue.

Should You Buy Xiaomi 12 Pro In India?

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro supports a total of 14 5G bands in India, hence, there is some amount of assurance that the device might support all the major 5G networks from companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vi when launched. And the device also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, making it up to date with every wireless networking technology.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price In India

The base model of the Xiaomi 12 Pro retails for Rs. 62,999 in India and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a high-end model of the Xiaomi 12 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs. 66,999. If you are looking for a high-end Android smartphone with multi-band 5G support, then you can definitely consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India.

