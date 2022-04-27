Xiaomi 12 Pro With 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a few months of wait, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has been launched in India. It is the latest flagship smartphone from the company and it comes with specs and features that make it on par with the other Android flagship phones out there. It runs Android 12 topped with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. Also, the company has confirmed the support for three Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro adorns a 6.73-inch WQHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There is a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) backplane technology used by Apple on premium iPhones. The screen supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 16,000 brightness-level adjustments.

Under its hood, the Xiaomi 12 Pro makes use of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC teamed up with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It has a cooling system with an extra-large 2900mm² VC and 3 large heat dissipation graphite sheets for enhanced cooling. The imaging aspects include a 50MP custom Sony IMX707 primary sensor with an ultra-large sensor. The advanced camera system setup improves light capturing capability by 49%. There is a 50MP JN1 sensor for the 115-degree ultra-wide sensor and another 50MP 2x telephoto lens. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

Notably, the Xiaomi smartphone features symmetrical quad stereo speakers with a frequency division scheme for an excellent audio experience. It comes with Harmon Kardon tuning and support for Dolby Atmos as well. A 4600mAh battery powers the Xiaomi smartphone from within. It is the first smartphone to arrive with the 120W single cell fast charging support and it can charge up to 100% in 18 minutes, thanks to the presence of the company's own Surge P1 changing IC. As per the company, there is 50W wireless charging that can deliver 100% charge in 42 minutes and 10W reverse wireless charging as well.

Other aspects of the Xiaomi 12 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, a USB Type-C audio, and Hi-Res audio support. It weighs in at 205 grams and measures 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.16 mm in dimensions. The connectivity aspects of the Xiaomi smartphone include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price In India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has been launched in three colors - Couture Blue, Opera Mauve, and Noir Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 62,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. It is priced at Rs. 66,999 for the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

The device will go on sale in India for the first time on May 2. Notably, the device will be available for purchase via Amazon India, Mi Home stores, Mi.com and offline stores from the said date. As a part of the introductory offer, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at an instant discount of Rs. 4,000.

