Xiaomi 12S Series To Get Eco-Friendly Leather Rear Panel; Expected Features, Specs
Xiaomi is working on a couple of new smartphones that could arrive in the Indian market shortly. One such new series is the Xiaomi 12S, which is confirmed to debut on July 4 in China. We've heard of several leaks and rumors regarding the new Xiaomi 12S. A new leak now reveals the rear panel material of the upcoming smartphone series.
Xiaomi 12S To Pack Eco-Friendly Leather Material
A source from China has confirmed the upcoming Xiaomi 12S series will include an eco-friendly leather material for the rear panel. The new material is said to be comfortable to touch and highly resistant to dirt.
What's more, the tipster states the new eco-friendly leather material will extend the durability of the smartphone significantly. The material is developed to be resistant to peels, cuts, and is also easy to clean. Apparently, Xiaomi has customized the texture of the calfskin to provide a good grip as well as to make it skin-friendly.
To note, this is the first time Xiaomi is switching to a different type of rear panel. Presently, glass, plastic, and metal rear panels are in vogue. This material is often smudgy and gets dirty easily. The new environmental-friendly silicone leather rear panel aims to prolong the life of the upcoming Xiaomi 12S.
Xiaomi 12S Features: What To Expect?
The Xiaomi 12S series is tipped to include three models, which are the base variant, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The top variant, Xiaomi 12S, is said to draw power from the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. The switch to the latest processor seems to be the reason for the delay in the launch of the new smartphones.
If reports are to be believed, the upcoming Xiaomi 12S Ultra will flaunt a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Xiaomi's partnership with Leica will be highlighted on the cameras in the upcoming smartphone series.
Reports also state the upcoming Xiaomi 12S series will feature the Harman Kardon speakers and will include the usual connectivity options. This includes 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and so on. Previously, the Xiaomi 12S was spotted with a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.
