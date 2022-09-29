Xiaomi 12T Pro Confirmed To Sport 200MP Camera, Launch On October 4 News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

It's been raining rumors and leaks about Xiaomi's upcoming Xiaomi 12T Pro flagship smartphone for the past few months. It was speculated to be the brand's first-ever smartphone to feature a 200MP camera sensor. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed via a Twitter post that the Xiaomi 12T series will feature a 200MP shooter, finally putting an end to the rumors. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Xiaomi 12T series will be launched on October 4, 2022.

Xiaomi 12T Pro: Camera Setup (Rumored)

The Xiaomi 12T Pro was first spotted with a codename "Diting" and a model number "220121UG" by folks over at Xiaomiui in June/July 2022. Later, it was spotted on multiple certification websites such as the IMEI database, FCC, and China's 3C. There was even a leaked image that revealed its camera island with the 200MP branding, corroborating the rumors of a 200MP sensor.

Now that the brand has confirmed the availability of the sensor in its upcoming smartphone, you can expect it to be the one that debuted with the Moto X30 Pro/ Moto Edge 30 Ultra. It is a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor that is 1/1.22-inch in size and comes with an f/1.9 aperture, and 16-in-1 pixel binning. It can shoot still images at 12.5MP and 50MP resolutions.

Xiaomi might club this sensor with OIS for steadier shots and videos. Also, the OIS will aid in improving night photography. Expect it to boast up to 8K video recording capabilities. The ancillary cameras are nothing to write home about. Reportedly, they will be an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP macro sensor.

Xiaomi 12T Pro: Processor, Features (Rumored)

The Xiaomi 12T Pro could flaunt a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, similar to the one on the Redmi K50 Ultra. The device will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is built on TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. It is Qualcomm's most powerful mobile chipset and debuted with the Asus ROG Phone 6 series.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Xiaomi may plonk in a 5,000mAh battery pack coupled with 120W HyperCharge fast charging support. The device smartphones are reported to be offered in Clear Blue, Cosmic Black, and Lunar Silver colorways.

