Xiaomi 12T Spotted With Snapdragon 8+ Gen, 120W Fast Charging; Launching Alongside Xiaomi 12 Ultra? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is gradually expanding its flagship offering, which might now include a smartphone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. This could be the new Xiaomi 12T, which has been doing rounds on the internet now. That said, there's no official confirmation that this could be the Xiaomi 12T.

Xiaomi 12T Specifications Leaked

Xiaomi is working on expanding the 12 series, which is also said to get a new Xiaomi 12 Ultra model. In the latest news, the Xiaomi 12T was spotted and is tipped to come with the next-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor.

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the detailed specs of the alleged Xiaomi 12T. If this leak is to be believed, the new Xiaomi smartphone will debut in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models. The tipster also suggests the Xiaomi 12T could get a 12GB RAM variant.

Like other Xiaomi phones, the new Xiaomi 12T will also run the MIUI skin 13 version with Android 12 OS. Further, the Xiaomi 12T is said to include NFC support. The phone will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display and is backed by 120W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 12T camera is said to get OIS as well.

Xiaomi 12T (tentative name)

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB RAM variant is possible too

Android 12/MIUI 13

NFC

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

120Hz AMOLED

120W fast charging

OIS.#Xiaomi #Xiaomi12T — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 27, 2022

Xiaomi 12T Launching Alongside Xiaomi 12 Ultra?

Apart from the features, the tipster says the Xiaomi 12T moniker isn't confirmed and is currently a tentative name. So far, Xiaomi hasn't officially teased or confirmed the new Xiaomi 12T. Reports suggest the new Xiaomi 12T will likely launch sometime in Q3 2022, which is just a few weeks from now.

To note, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is set to launch on July 5 in the home market, China. One can also expect the brand to unveil the Xiaomi 12T with a few trimmed-down features. Once the Xiaomi 12T launches in China, it would make its way to the global markets and India.

It would then likely arrive in the Indian market, just like its predecessor Xiaomi 11T. Reports also suggest the Xiaomi 12T will likely cost between Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 60,000. The upgraded AMOLED display, fast charging support, and other prominent features would place the Xiaomi 12T with devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and others.

Best Mobiles in India