Xiaomi To Launch At Least Three Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Powered Smartphones In 2022 News oi-Vivek

It's now confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be one of the first smartphones in the world to use the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm -- the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. A new report now suggests that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will not be the only smartphone from the company to use the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm.

According to a report, Xiaomi will launch at least three smartphones with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. While the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be the first smartphone to use the latest high-end Qualcomm processor. The company is also said to launch devices like the Xiaomi 12s and the Xiaomi 12s Pro with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in the coming days.

Xiaomi 12s Pro Could Be Similar To Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12s Pro is expected to look identical to the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The only difference between these two devices will be the processor. While the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the Xiaomi 12s Pro will come with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Not just that, there are also talks that the company might also launch the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC-powered Xiaomi 12s Pro.

Xiaomi 12s Could Be An Affordable Offering

Out of these three models, the Xiaomi 12s is likely to be a little more affordable than the other two. Xiaomi is always known for aggressively priced smartphones, hence, the Xiaomi 12s could easily be the most affordable or at least one of the cheapest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones in the world.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra An All Out Flagship?

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra, just like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be an all-out flagship, offering the best possible features and specifications. The flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is likely to be paired with a QHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected to have a quad-camera setup with a telephoto and periscope zoom lens.

Best Mobiles in India