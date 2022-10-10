Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: Larger And Better Display Incoming? News oi -Vivek

Xiaomi is likely to announce its 13 series of flagship smartphones, possibly with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC by the end of 2022. According to a post on Weibo, the company will launch both Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro with an improved display, newer processor, and an upgraded camera setup.

As per the leak, the Xiaomi 13 will have a 6.38-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, which is slightly larger than the display found on the Xiaomi 12. Similarly, the more premium Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a 6.73-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, identical to that of the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The leak also hints that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have a new CPU cluster featuring a 1+2+2+3 core architecture. The processor will be fabbed using TSMC's 4nm processor and it will have a single high-performance core, two medium-performance cores with higher clock speed, two medium-performance cores with lower clock speed, and three efficiency cores.

As per this information, the Xiaomi 13 might have a slightly larger footprint when compared to the Xiaomi 12. However, when it comes to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, is expected to match the dimensions of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Again, even in terms of build quality, the Xiaomi 13 series is likely to mimic the Xiaomi 12 series with a glass-sandwich design.

Previous leaks have already confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a slightly tweaked camera setup at the back. The triple camera module on the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro is likely to house three high-resolution camera sensors, including a dedicated ultra-wide angle and a telephoto lens.

While the display on the Xiaomi 13 Pro might sound identical to that of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the latter is expected to have improvements in aspects like peak brightness, HDR capability, color, and contrast. Considering the design of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is also expected to have a 3D curved display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other than the display specifications, the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro are expected to have similar features and specifications. Both phones will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, offering up to 12GB of RAM and over 256GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots that support a 5G network.

These smartphones are also expected to ship with Android 13 with custom MIUI 14 skin on top. The smartphones are also expected to offer an improved camera app, which should enable the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro to get the most out of their new camera system.

Source (Weibo)

