Xiaomi 80W Wireless Charging Technology Goes Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As expected, Xiaomi took the wraps off its latest wireless charging technology today. Well, this new technology is touted to be the world's fastest wireless charging technology at 80W. This makes it the third significant development from the Chinese company in the wireless charging sector this year.

Xiaomi's Wireless Charging Journey

Xiaomi claims that technology can charge a 4000mAh battery in as quickly as 19 minutes. And, it is said to take around eight minutes to charge the battery to 50%. The fastest wireless charging from the company was 50W and it was implemented in the Mi 10 Ultra that went official in August this year. Earlier, the company announced the 40W wireless charging technology.

Talking about the wireless charging technology, Xiaomi has traveled a long way so far. It came up with the support for wireless charging in the Mi Mix 2S, which supports only the 7.5W fast charging technology. And, the Mi Mix 3 was launched with 10W fast charging support and it bumped up to 20W in the yesteryear model, the Mi 9.

Recently, Xiaomi was circulating in reports suggesting that the company's 100W fast charging technology is on cards. It is expected that the super-fast charging technology could be available in the company's next-generation flagship smartphone that could be launched next year. So, we can expect it to succeed in the newly announced 80W fast charging technology and see the light of the day sometime before the announcement of the upcoming smartphone.

One thing that remains to be seen is if Xiaomi will be the first brand to use this 80W wireless charging technology. However, the company is expected to announce a smartphone using the same in the near future. Given that Xiaomi is already working on the 100W fast wireless charging technology, we are yet to see how the company will reach to the current technology.

