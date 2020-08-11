Xiaomi Announces A New Color Variant For Redmi Note 9 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 in July in the Indian market. The smartphone now gets a new Onyx Black color variant for its global variant. With this, the smartphone is now available in - White, Grey, Green, and Onyx Black color options.

The company revealed via its official twitter handle and shared an image of the new color shows it comes with a glossy finish. The rest of the features are the same except for the color. However, there is no word yet on when the new color will be available in India and whether it will be available at all. The handset arrives in four color options in India including Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red.

The device is available with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available at Rs. 13,499. On the other hand, the top-end 6GB + 128GB storage variant retails for Rs. 14,999.

Redmi Note 9: Features

The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display and it is protected by the Corning Gorilla 5. The smartphone packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is an additional storage expansion option (up to 512GB) via a microSD card.

The quad rear camera setup of the handset offers the 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 main lens, an 8MP sensor, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it has a 13MP selfie camera. The Redmi Note 9 is backed up by a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

In terms of price, the company uses a mid-range chipset for the device which can handle the heavy game without any issue. It also offers a quad-camera setup, storage expansion option. It is a good choice with decent features under Rs. 15,000.

