Redmi Note 9 Launched In India: Price, Sale Date And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As expected, the Redmi Note 9 has been launched in India. The device has been launched months after that of the Redmi Note 9 Pro series. Already, the device has been announced globally and it comes with mid-range specifications such as a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and 6GB RAM. The smartphone also has improved thermal performance and relatively better performance than its predecessor, the Redmi Note 8.

Redmi Note 9 Price And Availability

The Redmi Note 9 has been launched in three color options - Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebbel Grey. It comes in three storage options such as 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 11,999, Rs. 13,499, and Rs. 14,999 respectively. The smartphone will go on sale from Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and Mi Studio starting from July 24.

Redmi Note 9 Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla 5 protection. At its core, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor teamed up with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space that can be expanded up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 9 makes use of a quad-camera setup at its rear comprising a 48MP primary Samsung GM1 sensor with PDAF, EIS, LED flash, and f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP secondary 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Design wise, the smartphone flaunts an Aura Balance design along with 3D curved back.

Running Android 10 topped with MIUI 11, the smartphone flaunts a 13MP selfie camera within the cutout at the top left corner of the display. The other aspects of the Redmi Note 9 include a fingerprint sensor at the rear, a splash-resistant P2i coating, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR sensor, standard connectivity aspects and a 5020mAh battery with support for 22.5W bundled charger with support for 9W reverse charging too.

Should You Buy?

Talking about the Redmi Note 9, it is one of the good smartphones in the affordable market segment in India. Priced under Rs. 15,000, this smartphone comes with highlights such as a quad-camera setup, a splash-resistant coating, a long-lasting battery, and an impressive screen space among others. So, if you are looking for an affordable device, then the Redmi Note 9 could be a good buy.

