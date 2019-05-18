Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone set to launch on May 27 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Black Shark 2 smartphone draws its power from Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2, the gaming smartphone by the Chinese tech giant has been officially unveiled earlier this year. The premium gaming device with a Liquid Cooling 3.0 technology has gone official in China. Recently, the smartphone had cleared its certification from BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) indicating at an imminent launch in India. Now, the Chinese tech giant has officially confirmed the launch date of the Black Shark 2 in the country.

Xiaomi has scheduled a launch event for the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone on May 27 in the Indian market. The company has already started sharing the press invites for the Black Shark 2 launch event in India. Notably, it is also being said that Xiaomi might also introduce some other gaming accessories such as Gamepad 2.0 controller and others. As of now, there is no specific word on the pricing of the smartphone and when it will be made available for purchase.

To recap, the premium Black Shark 2 smartphone draws its power from Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. The processor is paired with Adreno 640 GPU to render high-resolution graphics smoothly. The device comes with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM to handle the multitasking. For an enhanced gaming experience, the smartphone comes with a Liquid Cooling 3.0 liquid-cooling tech.

The smartphone has an internal storage space of 128GB/256GB. In the software department, the device will ship with Android 9 Pie OS. The Black Shark 2 packs a dual-camera module on the back panel with a 48MP (f/1.75 aperture) primary sensor and a 12MP sensor which has an f/2.2 aperture. To capture selfies and to make video calls, the device sports a massive 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2.0 adorns a 6.39-inch AMOLED display panel which is backed by a TrueView technology. The tall display offers FHD+ resolution and delivers a peak brightness of 430 nits. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery which will support 27W fast charging.

