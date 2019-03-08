Xiaomi Black Shark 2 latest teaser reveals March 18 launch date News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has also been spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench with 12GB RAM.

Xiaomi upcoming gaming smartphone Black Shark 2 is the next big Xiaomi launch we all are eagerly waiting for. The Black Shark 2 smartphone has recently been splashing over the internet highlighting the specifications and features of the device. The Black Shark 2 recently made it to the benchmarking platform Geekbench suggesting at an imminent launch. Now, the launch date of the second generation Black Shark gaming smartphone has been revealed via an official teaser.

Going by the official teaser, the Black Shark 2 will make its way to the markets on March 18. The official teaser of the Black Shark 2 launch was shared on the Chinese website Weibo. However, the teaser shared does not mention the key specifications which the premium gaming device will offer. The smartphone is expected to hit the Chinese market first before making its way to the remaining markets.

The previous leaks and rumors suggested that the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will come with a Liquid Cooling 3.0 technology. The same was confirmed by Xiaomi via an official teaser, this feature is said to keep the device cool even with extensive high-resolution gameplay. Besides, there will be RGB lights on the device.

Like we mentioned earlier, the Black Shark 2 has also been spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The listing highlights some of the key specifications of the gaming device along with its scores in the single-core and multi-core tests. The Geekbench listing revealed that the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will come with 12GB RAM onboard to take care of the high-end gaming. In terms of processor, the device will run on the 2019's flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

As for the Geekbench scores, the device logged 3,516 points in the single-core tests and 11,413 points in the multi-core tests. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the primary specifications of the Black Shark 2 and with the launch date approaching we can expect complete render information to be out sometime soon. We will keep you updated with the further updates on same, so, stay tuned with us.