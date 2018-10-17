Xiaomi Black Shark 2 launch likely pegged for October 23, hints teaser

Recently, we have been coming across reports that Xiaomi is prepping the second generation gaming smartphone allegedly dubbed Black Shark 2. The details regarding this device were out soon after the announcement of the Razer Phone 2 earlier this month. Now, a leaked poster suggests the alleged launch date of the upcoming Xiaomi gaming smartphone.

Going by a leaked poster spotted by MySmartPrice, the Black Shark 2 will be unveiled on October 23 at 6 PM at an event in China. This poster comes just a few days following the TENAA listing of the gaming phone.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 design

Except for the launch date, the leaked poster doesn't reveal anything else about the smartphone such as its design or specifications. However, the TENAA certification database revealed some details. Going by the same, the design revealed by the TENAA listing appears to be slightly different from the design of its predecessor.

The first generation Black Shark comes with a horizontally stacked dual camera module at its rear but this one appears to have vertically stacked dual cameras. The upcoming model is likely to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of the flaunting it at the front as its predecessor.

Expected specifications

Black Shark 2 is expected to arrive with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 instead of a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, this smartphone is expected to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The device is likely to arrive with a liquid cooling system, a capacious 4000mAh battery and the latest Android OS. Unfortunately, the other specifications remain unknown for now.

Though there are details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the same. It is yet to be known if this device is in the making and if it will be announced. In case it goes official, we are yet to see if this smartphone will be launched globally as the first-generation model was limited to select markets.