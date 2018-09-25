Xiaomi Black Shark 2 spotted on TENAA certification with new design, dual camera and more

Xiaomi branded Black Shark introduced the gaming smartphone Black Shark in China back in April 2018. It's been five months now a new smartphone with the model number AWM-A0 has been through the Chinese certification site TENNA. The listing reveals the design of the smartphone which is slightly different from its predecessor. The phone seems to be having a vertically placed dual rear camera along with a fingerprint scanner.

The listing reveals that the fingerprint sensor is shifted from the front to back panel in the upcoming gaming smartphone. We can also see the camera bump along with an educated One-touch SHARK key on the left.

According to the listing, the gaming smartphone will come with a 5.99-inch display, and there is a possibility that the company might retain the FHD+ display. The upcoming Black Shark phone is expected to fueled by a 4000mAh battery, same as the predecessor.

The dimensions of the phone are 160 × 75.26 × 8.7mm, it seems that the dimensions are almost same, but this time the company has managed to keep the design slightly thinner as compared to the previous model. However, the TENAA listing didn't reveal anything about the specifications of the phone. But we can expect that the company will power the smartphone with Snapdragon 845 SoC with least 8GB RAM and liquid cooling for heavy graphics gaming.

Just to recall, the Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood the gaming phone is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC built using the 10nm process. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 630 GPU, clubbed with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of UFS 2.1 storage space.

It comes sports dual camera setup with the combination of a 12MP primary sensor with dual-tone LED flash and f/1.75 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with a similar f/1.75 aperture. On the front, the smartphone houses a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

