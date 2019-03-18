Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official renders out suggesting display with no notch and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will make use of the Qualcomm's new premium Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphones in its hometown China. The smartphones which the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to bring to the market are Redmi 7 and the Black Shark 2. While the Redmi 7 is an affordable smartphone by the company, the Black Shark 2 is the premium gaming smartphone; a successor to the Black Shark gaming smartphone launched last year.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has been leaked online numerous times highlighting its key specifications and features. Now, just ahead of the official launch of the smartphone, the official renders of the device has been spotted online. The official renders of the upcoming Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone has been spotted on the Chinese website Weibo.

The renders shared gives us an insight into the internals packed inside of the smartphone along with its design. However, it is only the front which has been highlighted and the rear panel is still a mystery. The images shared shows that the smartphone will flaunt a display with no notch on top and will have slightly thick bezels on the top and at the bottom. Though, they are thin on the sides adding to the premium look of the device.

Coming to the specifications of the smartphone, the smartphones major highlight is tits high-end hardware. The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will make use of the Qualcomm's new premium Snapdragon 855 chipset. This In addition to the powerful processor, the smartphone is also tipped to come with a 48MP camera sensor for photography. This indicates that the latest gaming smartphone by Xiaomi will also be a good imaging smartphone rather than just being a gaming device. It would be interesting to see how it fairs against the competitions in the market.

Besides, the Geekbench listing of the smartphone suggested that the processor onboard will be paired with 12GB RAM to take care of the multitasking and render the high-end games smoothly. Xiaomi itself has boasted the Liquid Cooling 3.0 technology which is supposed to keep the device cool even with extensive gaming.