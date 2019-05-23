Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will be Flipkart exclusive: Teaser ahead of May 27 launch News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is going to be available via Flipkart. The e-store teasers the poster ahead of the official launch.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its second-generation gaming smartphone -Black Shark 2- in China at the beginning of this year. The smartphone was launched with some high-end gaming specification and design. Last week it was also been reported that the phone had received the BIS certification. Now, the company has teased the Black Shark 2 on Flipkart which revealed that the phone will be available for sale via e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Basically, the e-commerce website is hosting a Flipkart Edge program in which the company will list flagship and premium smartphones from different brands. The company posted a teaser revealing the list of smartphone brands which includes Meizu, Nubia, Honor, Google, Samsung, OPPO, Lenovo, and Poco.

The Flipkart teaser confirms that the Black Shark 2 smartphone will be available in India via Flipkart and it will launch on May 27.

Just to recall, Black Shark 2 smartphone sports a 6.39 inches AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixel and 403 PPI. Under the hood, it's power by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. The processor is paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage respectively. For an enhanced gaming experience, the smartphone comes with a Liquid Cooling 3.0 liquid-cooling tech.

On the optical front, The Black Shark 2 packs a dual-camera module on the back panel with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP sensor with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a massive 20MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery which will support 27W fast charging and runs on Android Pie.

