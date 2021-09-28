Xiaomi Civi With SD 778G, 120Hz Curved OLED Display Launched; Is It Coming To India? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It seems the Snapdragon 768G 5G processor is the latest favourite amongst the Android smartphone OEMs nowadays. Several brands including Xiaomi has launched smartphones equipped with this premium mid-range phone in different markets. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is one of the recent offerings by the company featuring the SD 778G processor. Now, Xiaomi has introduced another new smartphone series dubbed Civi. The Xiaomi Civi is the first offering in this new series which will be replacing the existing Mi CC lineup.

Xiaomi Civi Specifications And Features

The Xiaomi Civi runs on the Snapdragon 778G processor. This game-centric 5G chipset by Qualcomm is based on a 6nm process and has Adreno 642L GPU support. The device has been announced with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage capacity. Upfront, the Xiaomi Civi equips a 6.55-inch OLED display with curved edges.

The display specifications include 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ certification. The panel also has Dolby Vision support, up to 950Hz brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole at the centre-top accommodating a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Xiaomi Civi's rear panel houses three cameras including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The extra set of features includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and MIUI 12.5-based Android 11 OS. The connectivity options here are 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C port. This handset gets its fuel via a 55W fast charging supported 4,500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Civi Price, India Launch Timeline

The Xiaomi Civi has made an initial debut in the Chinese market for an asking price of CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs. 29,000) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The mid-range model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,899 (approx Rs. 33,000), while the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option will be available at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,000)

While Xiaomi has confirmed the Civi's sale in China starting September 30 but hasn't announced any official timeline yet for India and the remaining regions. We can expect the Xioami Civi to arrive post the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India. The company might announce the details during the latter's launch on September 29 in the country.

Best Mobiles in India