Xiaomi could launch Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 Plus before November 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is one of the most anticipated smartphones in Q4 2017. It is expected to arrive with impressive features including a dual rear camera setup.

Chinese website mydrivers.com has come up with some interesting information about the Redmi Note 5. The smartphone is said to be launched in three different variants. The website further claims, Xiaomi will also introduce the Redmi 5 Plus alongside Redmi Note 5. Contrary to previous reports, the website speculates that the handsets will get launched before November 11.

This is because the biggest online shopping festival of China will take place on November 11. Hence, Xiaomi will try to make the most of the upcoming 11/11 annual shopping festival by announcing the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 Plus before it.

Up until now, the rumors suggested that Redmi Note 5 has two chipset variants. The basic one is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 processor teamed with 3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of inbuilt storage options. Going by the rumors, the 16GB model will be sold at 999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 9,800) and the 32GB model will be sold at Rs. 1,299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 12,800).

The high-end model of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, on the other hand, is believed to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. While the smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 617 chipset, it is most probably a listing error. This variant is likely to pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Rumors have it, it will be priced around 1,599 Yuan (approx. Rs. 15,700).

The Redmi Note 5 is also said to come with a 5.65-inch FHD+ display from Pegasus that will deliver an aspect ratio of 18:9. Its rear dual camera setup is said to be a combination of 16MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor.

In addition, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi 5 Plus which will feature a full-screen design with a larger 5.7-inch display. Equipped with a Qualcomm 450 SoC, it is speculated to carry a price tag of 799 Yuan (approx. 7,850).

