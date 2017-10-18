Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with Snapdragon 617 spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi is circulating in the rumors and leaks of late as the company is prepping the new array of Redmi 5 smartphones. Given that the Redmi 5A was announced just a few days back, the rumor mills have started focusing on the Redmi Note 5, which will be the successor to the bestselling Xiaomi smartphone - the Redmi Note 4.

The Redmi Note 5 is said to be launched with two existing flagship trends - the presence of an 18:9 bezel-less display and dual rear cameras. It is pretty interesting to know that the smartphone will be launched with these two features as the device is believed to be a budget device. Besides these aspects, the Redmi Note 5 is also tipped to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is a lite variant of the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Now, a Geekbench listing via GSMArena has shown that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 might make use of a Qualcomm MSM8952 SoC aka Snapdragon 617. The listing shows that the smartphone has scored 1403 points in the single-core test and 2949 points in the multi-core test. The former is pretty higher than that of the Moto G4 tipping that the chipset could be messed up in the benchmark listing.

Based on the previous reports, the Redmi Note 5 is said to feature a 5.5-inch full-screen design with a tall display and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is also likely to feature a dual camera setup at the rear comprising of 16MP and 5MP sensors. Notably, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is believed to be one of the budget smartphones with these attributes. According to the existing reports, the smartphone might be priced starting from as low as 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000). Also, the device is likely to be powered by a capacious 4000mAh battery operating under its hood.