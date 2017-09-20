Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to arrive with Helio P25 SoC and dual rear cameras; to be priced from Rs. 10,000

We know that Xiaomi is prepping to unveil the Redmi Note 5 sometime this year after the successful announcement of the Redmi Note 5A.

The Redmi Note 5 will be the successor of the best-selling smartphone - the Redmi Note 4 that went official earlier this year. The details of the Redmi Note 5 quite a few times in the past few months and the recent one comes from a Weibo post via TechPP. This recent post confirms the key specifications of the upcoming affordable best seller from the stable of Xiaomi.

The alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be a relatively upgraded variant than the newly announced Note 5A. Belonging to the affordable Redmi lineup, this one might not be priced as much as the Mi 5X that sells for 1,299 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,700) in China. Also, it will not compete with the Mi 5X as it might feature watered down specs.

Going by the Weibo post, the Redmi Note 5 will bestow a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employ a 16nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 SoC clocked at up to 2.6GHz under its hood. The smartphone is said to be launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 5 is said to arrive with a 12MP selfie camera and a dual camera at the rear comprising of 16MP and 5MP sensors. The other specs as tipped by the post include MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1 Nougat, a USB Type-C port, and a 4000mAh battery.

Xiaomi usually launches the smartphones in India with Qualcomm chipsets and not MediaTek processors. So, we can expect the Redmi Note 5 to be launched in India with the Snapdragon 630 SoC in the coming months.

Besides revealing the specifications, the Weibo post also sheds light on the alleged pricing of the Redmi Note 5. Going by the same, the base model of the Redmi Note 5 with 3GB RAM might be priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,700). The top end variant could be priced between 1299 yuan and 1699 yuan those are the pricing of the Mi 5X and Meizu Note 6 respectively.