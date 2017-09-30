Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 renders reveal dual rear cameras and design

Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi Note 5A smartphone with MIUI 9. Given that this is an entry-level offering launched by the company, it has a bigger kin that is the Redmi Note 5 in the making.

We have already seen several leaks and speculations regarding the Redmi Note 5 hit the web. Lately, there were rumors regarding the existence of a new device allegedly called Redmi 5 Plus as the retail box of the same hit the web. Now, a 91mobiles report has revealed the renders of the alleged Redmi Note 5 giving us an idea of what to expect from the smartphone.

The new set of renders show that Xiaomi is in plans to add another feather to its cap that could step up its brand value with a mix of dual cameras and budget price tag. Let's take a look at these renders from here.

16MP+5MP sensors

The renders show the Redmi Note 5's dual camera setup with a 16MP and a 5MP sensor combination. These two camera sensors seem to be positioned vertically at the middle of the rear panel. Also, there seems to be an LED flash unit sitting just below the dual cameras.

Metal unibody design

The Redmi Note 5 seems to have a metal unibody design with a fingerprint sensor mounted at the center of the rear panel below the camera and flash. Up front, there are capacitive buttons as we have seen on other smartphones in the Redmi lineup. The top edge of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone seems to have a 3.5mm audio jack and IR blaster as well.

FHD display

When it comes to the display, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is said to feature a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p panel that extends almost to the sides with not too thick bezels. However, we cannot believe that this smartphone will feature such thin bezels as the renders usually give a hype to the bezel situation.

Potential specs

From what we know so far, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is said to be equipped with either an octa-core Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process. This processor is believed to be coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The device is believed to arrive with a 13MP selfie camera, a USB Type-C port, and a 3790mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 to make the device slim.

Redmi Note 5 price is out

Based on the industry sources, the Redmi Note 5 could be launched in three variants - 3GB+32GB priced at 1200 yuan (approx. Rs. 11,800), 4GB+32GB priced at 1400 yuan (approx. Rs. 13,800) and 4GB+64GB priced at 1500 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,800).