Xiaomi Follows Apple, Yet Again: Mi 11 Will Not Come With A Charger

When it comes to smartphone trends, Apple is known as a trendsetter, and this latest movie does re-iterate the same. Apple removed the charger with the launch of the iPhone 12 series, and it created a lot of chaos across the world.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 11 series of smartphones, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The company has now confirmed that the retail units of the Mi 11 will not include a charger in the box.

Lei Jun, the co-founder of Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will come with a compact package, just like the Apple iPhone 12 series of smartphones. Not just that, he has also confirmed the retail box will not include a charger inbox to offer environmental protection.

As of now, it is unclear if Xiaomi is shipping the Mi 11 smartphones with a USB Type-C to USB Type-C port or a USB A cable to a USB Type-C port. Though there is an environmental angle for this decision, these companies are also going to make a lot of money by selling the chargers separately.

Just like the Xiaomi Mi 10, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will also support fast charging, and the charging cable will be included in the box. One can either use a fast charger it is already available or they can buy a new fast-charging adapter from Xiaomi.

Not just Xiaomi, it is also speculated that Samsung will also remove the charging adapter in the retail package. Do note that, Samsung criticized Apple's move on social media, and after a few months, the company is following the trend set by Apple.

Though this trend is likely to continue in the coming days, it is likely to be limited to flagship smartphones. Budget and mid-range smartphones are likely to ship with a charging adapter, and some of them even come with a headphone in-the-box.

