Xiaomi Mi 11 Teaser Video Leaked; Official Listing, Pre-Orders Live

Xiaomi's new flagship Mi 11 series is slated for December 28 launch. The brand is expected to launch the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro smartphones in the upcoming lineup. The company has already started dropping teases for both new handsets. The leaks have also shared sufficient details on the hardware. Now, an official video teaser and a listing on Chinese retailer website JD.com reaffirm some of the previously tipped features.

Xiaomi Mi 11 New Teaser Video Leaks

The teaser video initially leaked By Sparrow News is five-seconds long and gives a sneak peek into the rear panel of the smartphone. The design seems similar to what the leaks have revealed in recent times.

The Mi 11's rear panel is seen with a triple-lens setup housed inside a square module. The panel seems gradient with a single-tone finish. Also, the edges are curved as suggested by the leaks.

The JD.com listing further confirms the pre-registration details of the upcoming smartphone. In fact, the website has already started taking pre-orders for the Mi 11. The shipping is said to begin from January 1, 2020. Additionally, the company has also listed the device on its official website, i.e, mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi 11: What To Expect?

Xiaomi has confirmed it will be equipping the Mi 11 series with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 flagship processor. The standard Mi 11 is expected to arrive in two different configurations of 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone will be shipping with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. The company is further said to offer a 108MP primary camera. The device will be equipped with an AMOLED display panel which will have a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

