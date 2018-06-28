Xiaomi India has sold 5 million Redmi Note 5 smartphones in just 4 months

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro were the successors to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which played a pivotal role in making Xiaomi, the number one smartphone maker in India. And, now according to Redmi India, the company has sold more than 5 million Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones in just 4 months. This means, on an average, the company has sold more than 1.2 million Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro smartphones in India.

Selling more than 50,000,00 smartphones in just 120 days is not an easy task in India. Though the price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro was increased from Rs 13,999 to Rs 14,999, it has not really affected the sales of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. At the price of Rs 15,000, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is still one of the best smartphones that are currently available in the Indian smartphone space.

The company recently opened its 1000th service center in India, which is also a milestone for a less than 5-year-old smartphone brand in India. The company entered the Indian smartphone space with the Xiaomi Mi 3, which was launched for Rs 13,999 and also introduced the concept of the flash sale. Almost every other Xiaomi smartphone launched in India has been offered under flash sale due to supply demand issue and even now, buying a Redmi smartphone in India within a month of its launch is almost impossible, where the smartphone will go out of stock in seconds.

We're proud to announce that we've sold 5 MILLION UNITS of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in just 4 months. Thank you for such an amazing response! RT this and help share the success. F-codes up for grabs. pic.twitter.com/FjJgVgXWRn — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 28, 2018

The company now has assembly plants and PCB manufacturing plants in India, where almost all smartphones sold in India are made in India (assembled in India). In a short time span, the company has overtaken the competition to reach the number one position in the Indian smartphone space. The company did not see the success in the flagship smartphone space like the entry-level and the mid-tier smartphone space. That is one of the reasons that the company is not launching most of their flagship smartphones in India. In fact, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is the only smartphone from Xiaomi, which is priced at more than Rs 20,000.