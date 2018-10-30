Xiaomi is the most preferred smartphone brand in India under Rs 15,000

A new survey suggests that one in a three smartphone users in India are planning to buy a new device, which will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The survey also claims that Xiaomi is the most preferred smartphone brand in India between the price range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

A new global research programme called Consumer Lens from Counterpoint also suggests that the two in three smartphone users are planning to upgrade to a mid-tier or a flagship smartphone in India. And, four in five users are satisfied with the smartphone that they currently own.

Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst, Consumer Lens said

Mobile phone users in India are becoming more sophisticated as many of them are on their second or third smartphone. We have seen advanced features diffusing through the mid-tier segment faster than ever before, and users are finding these features attractive enough to upgrade. This is likely the reason that one in three respondents in our survey are planning to spend Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 on their next smartphone purchase.

According to the same survey, OnePlus is the most preferred smartphone brand for the mobiles, which costs from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000.

Overall, Xiaomi is the most preferred smartphone brand in India and Samsung is the second most preferred smartphone brand.

Reason for success

Xiaomi has been offering great smartphones and gadgets at an attractive price tag with an impeccable build and design. Smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 were launched in early 2018 and still offer the best value for money, that no other brand does. The company also has more than 100 service centres across the country, offering state of the art after sale service.

The company also sells other lifestyle products like smart televisions, air purifiers and lot more, which makes it an affordable tech brand.