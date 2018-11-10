ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi to launch its Black Shark gaming smartphone first in Europe on November 16

Xiaomi to launch its Black Shark gaming smartphone in Europe. All you need to know about the smartphone.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Earlier it has been reported that smartphone maker Xiaomi's backed Black Shark Technologies is gearing up to launch its first gaming smartphone globally. But, now the company has revealed that it is going to launch the Black Shark smartphone in Europe and the launch event will be held on November 16, 2018.

    Xiaomi to launch its Black Shark gaming smartphone first in Europe

    The company is also running a competition known as Lootbox Challenge. You can take part in the event and play games, you need to pass all the levels by completing all the tasks, this will allow you to unlock virtual loot boxes. The loot boxes come with various prizes, discounts and if you are lucky enough then you can also get a free Black Shark gaming phone along with a gamepad. The loot boxes also offer a discounted pre-order credit which can be used next week when the store opens.

    The company didn't mention anything about the availability of the phone, at what price it's going to be launch. The global website of the company only listed these countries Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

    Xiaomi to launch its Black Shark gaming smartphone first in Europe

    Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a 2.5D curved screen. The screen carries a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC clubbed with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone also sports a liquid cooling technology to manage heat while playing heavy graphics games.

    The smartphone is backed by an 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The Black Shark is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box which will be later updated to Android 9 Pie. Moreover, a free Bluetooth-powered gaming pad is also included in the box.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 10, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue