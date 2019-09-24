Xiaomi launches Mi 9 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 855 Plus And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi has finally launched its much-awaited Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone today (September 24) in China. The flagship phone comes with a lot of features including the 5G support. Othe key features of the Mi 9 Pro are Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB RAM, up to 2.02Gbps download speed, and more. It also comes with an L-shaped vapor chamber cooling system which is capable of reducing the processor temperature by 10.2°C. Here are the details:

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G India Pricing

Xiaomi launched the smartphone in China in two RAM variants, in each variant, there are two storage models. Altogether, the Mi 9 Pro 5G comes in five variants. Here are the pricing of all the variants:

Mi 9 Pro 5G 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM - Yuan 3699 (approx $520 / Rs. 36,875)

Mi 9 Pro 5G 8GB RAM +256GB ROM - Yuan 3799 (approx $534 / Rs. 37,860)

Mi 9 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM - Yuan 4099 (approx $577 / Rs. 40,875)

Mi 9 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM - Yuan 4299 (approx $605 / Rs. 42,870)

The 30W Fan-cooled wireless charging stand will also be up for sale with a price tag of Yuan 199 (approx $28 / Rs. 1,985).

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie on top of MIUI 11. It also uses the Snapdragon X50 5G modem which supports 7-antenna 5G bands. The company claims that Mi 9 Pro is capable of delivering download speed of up to 2.02Gbps (as per the lab test) which is 10x faster than the predecessor Mi 9.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Mi 9 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera + Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens + 6P lens, with 2x lossless zoom + 16MP Sony IMX481 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 × 2280 pixels. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is fuelled with a non-removable 6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging which is capable of refuelling the phone in 48minutes. The smartphone also comes with reverse charging technology.

