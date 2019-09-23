Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Is It Cheapest 5G Phone Yet? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G is expected to launch tomorrow (24 September) which will unveil many surprises. However, the price of the Mi 9 Pro 5G has already been leaked and is believed to start at 3,599 yuan (Rs. 36,000 approx) in China. The leak comes from a poster that looks like an official render.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Price Leak

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G is priced at 3,599 Chinese yuan for the basic version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end variant costs 3,999 yuan has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is roughly Rs. 39,800 here. The basic variant priced at RMB 3,599 beats the other affordable iQOO Pro set that costs RMB 3,799.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi has tested out some new features with the Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone. This includes a 4,000 mAh battery that is expected to run for 7 hours and drain just 21 percent of the power. Xiaomi is also expected to launch a 40W fast wired charging and 30W wireless charging (Mi Charge Turbo) support for the Mi 9 Pro.

The Xiaomi 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and it may ship with Android-Pie based MIUI 10 skin, according to speculations. It is also rumored that the smartphone will have a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 6MP lossless zoom sensor for the rear cameras. The selfie camera is believed to have a 20MP sensor.

Xiaomi Launch Expectation

The Xiaomi launch will also see other products like the Mi MIX Alpha, MIUI 11, and a Xiaomi's first 8K Mi TV. The launch might also reveal other specifications of the Mi 9 Pro 5G handset like the teased 4D shock or vibration feature, which is expected to go into action while playing games. Xiaomi previously teased that the smartphone would have 150 vibration levels in addition to its audio system of 1217 super linear speaker. All the details will be out of the box at the launch tomorrow!

Best Mobiles in India