Xiaomi launches new memory variant of Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched in China earlier this year. Unfortunately, the smartphone didn't make its way to Indian market. Up until now, the Mi 6 was available in two storage variants; 6GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage.

Xiaomi has now introduced a new storage variant of the Mi 6 in China. The new variant carries 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space. The 4GB model of the smartphone is priced at 2,299 Yuan (approximately Rs. 28,109). It will go on sale in the country from November 11 onwards. As some of you may know, the Single's Day sales take place on November 11 in China.

The launch of a cheaper variant of the Mi 6 will definitely boost the sales of Xiaomi. Other than the RAM and storage capacity, all the other features remain the same. The smartphone bestows a 5.15-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution. It comes with the Read Mode that reduces the effect of the harmful blue rays emitted from the display without compromising the colors on the screen.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is backed up by a 3,350mAh battery that can render a battery life of up to 1 day to the smartphone as the MIUI platform is also optimized for better backup.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 features a 12MP dual camera setup at its rear. One 12MP sensor is a wide-angle lens and the other one is a telephoto lens. It has optical zoom, inbuilt depth-of-field mode for a Bokeh effect and 4-axis OIS. The camera on Mi 6 provides 2x optical lossless optical zoom to take clear shots even from a considerable distance. With the ISP algorithm, it provides 10x optical zoom. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat based on MIUI 8 and features a fingerprint scanner on the front.