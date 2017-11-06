Xiaomi Mi 6C with full-screen design, Surge S2 SoC tipped to launch next month

Xiaomi is rumored to launch the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus sometime before November 11. While we expect to see the unveiling of Redmi Note 5 in the next month.

Other than these smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer seems to be working on a full-screen edition of the Xiaomi Mi 6. Dubbed as Mi 6C, it is likely to be the successor of the Mi 5C that was released earlier this year. If you recall, Mi 5C was the first smartphone from the company to come with Xiaomi's in-house chipset called Surge S1. Likewise, the Mi 6C is said to be powered by the new Surge S2 SoC.

Fresh information sourced from the Chinese publication mydrivers.com suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 6C will feature a full-screen design. The handset is said to arrive with a 5.65-inch display with the aspect ratio of 18:9. The publication also claims that the phone may launch as Mi 6X.

The device is likely to feature an attractive design similar to that of the Mi 6 with a 2.5D curved glass on both the sides giving it a curved edge look.

As far as rest of the specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 6C is likely to sport a dual camera setup at its rear comprising of a 12MP Sony IMX386 primary CMOS sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor to capture the depth of field details.

It is said to be launched in two variants; 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity.

