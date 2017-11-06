Xiaomi announces Mi Note 3 Wu Yifan Limited Edition

To mark the 27th birthday of Xiaomi's brand ambassador Wu Yifan who is also a popular Chinese-Canadian actor and singer known as Kris Wu, the company is now coming out with the Wu Yifan Edition of the Mi Note 3.

Besides, the limited edition smartphone will be presented to him as a "surprise gift" according to Xiaomi. However, no word has been given if this version will be available for purchase to the general consumers. If it does it will be popular in China.

The Wu Yifan Mi Limited Edition Mi Note 3 comes in the same color tone as the original or standard blue variant. But this new variant has the actor's name written in gold. That's some tribute.

Apart from this, reports suggest that this smartphone might come in a custom box and that it could include special gifts as well. There is also a possibility that the device will have some customized UI that will have to do something with the singer.

Apart from that the new Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Wu Yifan edition should feature mostly the same specs and features as the standard smartphone. Well, Mi Note 3 comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 403 pixels per inch. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of internal storage but it cannot be expanded.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the device sports a dual camera setup with two 12MP rear cameras combined with 2x optical zoom and 4-axis OIS. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera as well with Adaptable AI Beautify and facial recognition unlocking. The rear camera comes with DSLR-level bokeh effect, Portrait mode, high-quality photos even from a distance, and optimized low-light photography.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 runs on custom MIUI based on Android Nougat and is powered by a 3500mAh non-removable battery with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. It measures 152.60 x 73.95 x 7.60 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 163.00 grams.

The dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Infrared, 3G, and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, and Barometer.

The Mi Note 3 is claimed to be a larger variant of the Mi 6.

