Xiaomi Mi 10: Punch-Hole Display, Quad Rear Cameras, Colors Tipped By Official Teasers

Previously, we have come across numerous leaks and speculations regarding these upcoming Xiaomi smartphones. While we are just a day ahead of the announcement, the company has revealed a slew of teasers that show the key features we can expect.

Well, the latest set of teasers shows that the Xiaomi Mi 10 series will arrive with a punch-hole cutout, a display with curved edges, its camera specifications, audio capabilities, and color options.

Xiaomi Mi 10 To Flaunt Punch-Hole Display

As per the teasers, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is believed to be unveiled with a 6.67-inch custom-made AMOLED display with curved edges. It is said to have a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner to house the selfie camera. The Mi 10 display is likely to support 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, good visibility even under bright sunlight. While it is yet to be confirmed, the device is likely to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. And, the Mi 10 Pro is said to have the same display as the Mi 10.

Furthermore, the company touts that the Mi 10 display with JNCD <0.55 value confirms that the display is better than that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max screen with JNCD <0.9 value.

Xiaomi Mi 10 To Have Quad Rear Cameras

As per reports, the Xiaomi Mi 10 will have a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary sensor. The new set of teasers reveal further details suggesting that the Mi 10's 108MP sensor can record 8K videos. And, it is touted to support 50x digital zoom, 10x hybrid optical zoom, OIS, and EIS.

It is said to be able to shoot in HEIF format, which is an image format based on the HEVC encoder that uses less space (almost 50%) than JPEG. The upcoming Mi flagship is also said to support slo-mo selfie and record in 2.35:1 movie format and is expected to set a new record in DxOMark score.

Xiaomi Mi To Have Stereo Speakers

While the previous generation flagships from Xiaomi had mono speakers, the upcoming flagship is said to arrive with stereo speakers. A couple of recent teasers suggest the same on the Mi 10. One image shows the device's internals revealing a 1216 linear speaker at each end of the device. The other image shows a 6-hole speaker grille at the bottom and another one at the top.

Xiaomi Mi 10 White Color Variant

One of the recent teasers shared by Xiaomi confirms that the Mi 10 series will be launched in Peach and Cyan. In the meantime, the Vice President of Xiaomi, Chang Cheng took to Weibo to reveal that there will be a White color variant as well.