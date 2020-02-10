Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro: Renders, Geekbench Listing And Price Leak

While we have come across numerous leaks and speculations regarding this smartphone, a recent leak reveals the official-looking renders of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro seem to have been leaked via an unofficial channel.

In addition to these, a Geekbench listing of the Pro variant has surfaced online revealing some of its key specifications. This once again confirms the presence of the Snapdragon 865 SoC in the series. Even the alleged Mi 10 pricing has been leaked.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Render

What looks like the official Mi 10 render has been shared by a tipster on Weibo. It shows the presence of a curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout. The rear of the smartphone appears to bestow a triple-camera setup along with an additional fourth sensor and LED flash unit. And, the setup hints at the presence of a 108MP primary camera sensor.

Separately, Samsung has taken to its official Weibo account suggesting that it will offer an ISOCELL camera sensor and a new AMOLED panel for the new Xiaomi flagship. And, this makes us believe that the camera sensor could be the Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Render

Another tipster also took to Weibo to share the alleged renders of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. These renders also show the design of the Mi 10 series suggesting that both devices will have a similar design and hardware and some changes in the camera arrangement. The Pro variant is said to have an additional sensor between the secondary and tertiary sensors at the rear and it could be meant for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Price Leak

A Twitter-based tipster GadgetsFix has shared the alleged pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 10. It is said that the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant could be priced at 4200 yuan (approx. Rs. 43,000), 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant could cost 4500 yuan (approx. Rs. 46,000), and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM is likely to be priced at 4900 yuan (approx. Rs. 50,000). As of now the cost of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro remains unknown.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Geekbench Listing

Besides these, a Geekbench listing of the Mi 10 Pro has surfaced online revealing its key specifications. It shows that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has 8GB RAM with rumors hinting support for up to 16GB RAM, Android 10 and an octa-core Snapdragon SoC. It seems to have scored 904 and 3290 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

In the meantime, the Qualcomm President Cristiano R. Amon took to Weibo to share a video confirming that the Mi 10 series will arrive with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. So, this means that both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will use the top-of-the-line SoC.