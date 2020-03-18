Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Pegged For This Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi Mi 10 is the latest flagship smartphone from the company that is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. The arrival of the Mi 10 has been expected in India for quite some time. Notably, it started with the official teaser from the Xiaomi India Twitter handle hinting that 108MP is coming. Now, there seem to be further hints confirming the Mi 10 India launch.

Already, it has been hinted that the global announcement of the Mi 10 series will take place on March 27. And, speculations pointed out that the India launch could also happen on the same day. As we are nearing the global launch of the Mi flagship smartphones, Amazon India has also teased the Mi 10 India launch date.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Amazon Teaser

As per a tweet shared by Mukul Sharma, a well-known tipster reveals that the standard Mi 10 will be launched in India. And, there are increased chances that the Mi 10 Pro could not be launched in the country perhaps due to its pricing.

Notably, Xiaomi Mi 10 has been launched starting from 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 40,900) and the Mi 10 Pro has been launched for 4999 yuan (approx. Rs. 51,150) onwards. Given the pricing clue revealed by the company executive, we can expect the Mi 10 series smartphones to priced at a premium in India. It is due to the pricing factor that we cannot expect the Pro variant to be launched in the country. Xiaomi might not be ready to launch a smartphone priced above Rs. 50,000 in the country.

Mi 10 Could Be Expensive In India

Earlier today, Xiaomi's Global VP Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the Mi 10 launch could happen soon in India. In the follow-up tweet, he added that the pricing could be relatively higher than the Chinese pricing due to reasons such as depreciating rupee, direct import, and the recent hike in GST rate.

Whatever it is, the Xiaomi Mi 10 series is expected to compete against the likes of other flagship smartphones that are priced at a premium. And, we need to wait to see how the device is perceived by Xiaomi fans in the country.

Best Mobiles in India