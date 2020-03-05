Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Could Be Nearing: RAM, Storage, Color Variants Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Within days of the announcement of Xiaomi Mi 10 series via an online-only event in China, there were speculations that these smartphones could be launched soon in India. Now, further details regarding the Indian launch of these high-end smartphones have been revealed by the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Going by the details revealed by the tipster via 91mobiles, it looks like the Mi 10 will be launched in India soon. It is said that the smartphone will be launched with a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage space in the country. Talking about the color options, it looks like it will be launched in two color options - Twilight Gray and Coral Green.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the launch date or other details of the Mi 10 smartphone in India. And, it remains to be seen if the company will offer the 12GB RAM variant in the country or bring the Mi 10 Pro as well.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications

To recap, the Xiaomi Mi 10 bestows a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage space.

On the photography front, the Xiaomi smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera sensor, two 2MP sensors, and a 13MP wide-angle lens. At the front, the device flaunts a punch-hole design to house the 20MP selfie camera sensor.

Being a premium offering in the company's portfolio, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is fueled by Android 10 topped with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. And, it gets the power from a 4780mAh battery along with support for 30W wired fast charging support. If it is launched in the country at a disruptive price point, then we can expect it to be a rival to the other Android biggies such as Samsung Galaxy S20 series, upcoming OnePlus 8 series and more.

