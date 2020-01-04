Xiaomi Mi 10 Tempered Glass Leaks Showing Curved Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi Mi 10 is believed to be the first flagship smartphone to be unveiled in 2020. Also, it is likely to be launched with the most powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC. While we are coming across numerous leaks pertaining to the Mi 10, the latest leak reveals the screen protector of the device, which shows its design.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Screen Protector Leak

The screen protector for the Xiaomi Mi 10 has been leaked via a tipster on Weibo. It is a tempered glass screen that shows how the display of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will look like. It clearly shows the presence of a curved edge display and a narrow frame as well. However, there isn't an opening for the notch or cutout at the top for the selfie camera and other sensors.

The leaked screen protector alleged to be that of the Xiaomi Mi 10 does not reveal any further details. If it turns out to be true, then we can expect the device to have ample screen space with a high screen-to-body ratio.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Expected Specifications

Going by the existing reports, the Xiaomi flagship is believed to arrive with a cutout for the selfie camera. Also, it is said to be a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Moving on to its rear, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is likely to feature four camera sensors at the rear and these are likely to be stacked vertically. It is said to comprise a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor, a 12MP tertiary sensor and a 5MP fourth depth sensor.

On the battery front, the Xiaomi smartphone is speculated to get the power from a 4500mAh battery. It is said to be supported by 40W fast charging support and 30W wireless charging. Moreover, the Mi 10 battery is also believed to arrive with 10W reverse wireless charging too.

What We Think

As of now, there is no clear picture of what we can expect from the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Various reports have revealed its complete specifications but an official confirmation is awaited.

Best Mobiles in India