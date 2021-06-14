Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Confirmed To Feature 10-Bit AMOLED Display: Better Than Flagships? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone touted to be the thinnest and lightest -- the Mi 11 Lite, which weighs 152 grams and measures 6.8mm. The phone will debut on June 22 and is expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi Mi Revolve Active.

Xiaomi India's boss Manu Kumar Jain has now confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will feature an AMOLED display. This is no ordinary screen, as it is a 10-bit panel, offering a higher level of contrast and deep colors when compared to other smartphones with an 8-bit panel.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a mid-tier 5G smartphone with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. This is a 10-bit display with a peak brightness of 800nits with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Do note that, even some of the flagship smartphones of 2021 offer an 8-bit panel.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC with 2.4GHz CPU clock speed and Adreno 642 GPU. As per the memory, the device has 6/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device also has two nano SIM card slots with support for 5G/4G on both slots. As per the software, the phone ships with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone has a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP telemacro camera. At the front, the device has a 20MP camera with an f/2.24 aperture with support for 1080p video recording while the main camera can record up to 4K at 30fps.

Despite being this thin, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite houses a 4250 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone does miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a bummer. In terms of variants, the phone will be available in multiple colors with a matching frame and back panel.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Expected Price In India

Considering the specs, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to be priced around Rs. 25,000 and is expected to compete against the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE and the Samsung Galaxy M51. As per the availability, the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

