Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite First Sale Today; Do AMOLED Display, 64MP Camera Make It Worth Buying?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has emerged in the Indian market with a tagline of the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021. The smartphone flaunts an AMOLED display and other powerful features, making it an attractive device. Xiaomi debuted the Mi 11 Lite last week and it will go on sale today, June 28.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price, Sale Details

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite opened up for pre-orders back on June 25. Now, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first sale will kickstart, upping the competition with other devices in the same segment. To note, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in India is Rs. 20,499 for the base model of 6GB+128GB. The Mi 11 is also available in the 8GB+128GB model, which costs Rs. 22,499.

The Mi 11 Lite has an initial discount offer, where the two models can be bought for Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999 with the HDFC Bank offer, giving buyers up to ₹1,500 cashback and a pre-order offer of ₹1,500 discounts. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite can be purchased from several stores, including the Mi Home and other retail outlets. Online, the Mi 11 Lite can be purchased from mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Features

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite flaunts a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED 10-bit display. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and packs Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telephoto shooter, along with a 16MP selfie camera.

The cameras support 4K video recording with EIS at 30fps and pack VLOG mode. Under the hood, the Mi 11 Lite draws power from the Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with Adreno 618GPU. The system also includes up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 512GB. Also, there's a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite packs the usual connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and so on. The smartphone also packs IP53 certification, preventing it from accidental splashes, and offers 100 percent dust ingress protection. For the asking price, the Mi 11 Lite makes an attractive purchase for its sleek and lightweight chassis, along with its powerful features.

