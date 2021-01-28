Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Render Shows Quad-Camera Module At Rear With 120x Zoom Support News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is likely to unveil the most advanced version of its flagship smartphone - the Mi 11 Pro after the Spring Festival of China. However, it remains to be seen if the smartphone will be released for users in February or March. In the meantime, a render showing the rear design of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has emerged on Weibo.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Render Leaks

Going by the leaked render of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone, it looks like there will be a horizontal camera module. The image shows that there will be four camera sensors and an LED flash unit within this camera arrangement. The lenses are arranged in a squarish module and it appears to include a periscope telephoto lens.

What's notable is that the text under the telephoto lens shows that there will be support for 120x digital zoom. Thel Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is believed to with a 108M main camera. If this turns out to be authentic, then the Mi 11 Pro will be the first one from the stable of Xiaomi to flaunt the most advanced camera system.

Protective Case Leaks Online

In another report by Mydrivers, a leaked protective case of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro was leaked by an e-commerce portal. Even though the design suggested by the leaked case is not on par with the above render, it also houses a horizontal camera module with a quad-camera system.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: What To Expect

When it comes to leaked specs, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is likely to arrive with a 6.81-inch AMOLED design as the standard Mi 11 model. The screen is likely to flaunt QHD+ resolution, a touch sampling rate of 480Hz and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, we can expect the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to arrive with a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Word is that the smartphone might use 120W fast charging and 80W wireless charging.

Given that there is no official confirmation regarding the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro launch date or specifications, we can expect for the reports to surface online in the coming days giving us more clarity on the device.

