Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Poster Reveals Camera Setup; 120x Periscope Sensor Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Mi 11 has hit the market with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. It looks like the Pro model is set to follow the base model with several upgraded features. So far, the Mi 11 Pro was mere speculation. But now, a poster has been leaked online, revealing a couple of key details including the periscope lens.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Poster

The new poster reveals the rear panel and the color options for the Pro model. Plus, the quad-camera setup at the rear is evident with a dedicated periscope lens. One can spot the rectangular camera module, placed horizontally in the poster image shared by My Drivers.

One can also spot the three sensors placed together, while the periscope lens with enhanced zooming capability is placed at the side. Apparently, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will incorporate 120x zoom, which beats Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, its real-life performance will be determined only after the phone debuts. To note, the poster doesn't reveal any other info - even of the other camera sensors.

However, going by previous leaks and tips, the upcoming Mi 11 Pro is expected to flaunt a 50MP primary shooter, which is said to have an output of 4:1 pixel binning and might actually be a 200MP sensor. The other sensors are reportedly a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens. A 20MP selfie camera is also expected.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Launch: What To Expect

So far, there's no solid leak on the precise launch date for the Mi 11 Pro. Tipsters note it could launch sometime in February. Now, with the poster leaked, the launch could be nearing. Looking at the poster, one can also see the phone will likely ship in two color variants of blue and silver in a glossy texture.

Tipsters also note there could be several similarities between the Mi 11 and the Pro models. For one, the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset will be powering the upcoming Mi 11 Pro. Plus, a similar 6.81-inch 2K WQHD AMOLED display can be expected on the Pro model. Additionally, a 4,970 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support is tipped for the Mi 11 Pro.

