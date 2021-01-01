Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Might Feature Same Display As Mi 11 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi Mi 11 recently made its debut in China with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. Now, the company seems to be launching the Pro model of the Mi 11 series soon. According to a report by Android Authority, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed on Weibo that the Mi 11 Pro will have the exact same display design as the Mi 11.

So, we might see a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD (1440 x 3200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also offer 1,500 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Victus Glass protection. Further, the Pro model is expected to launch sometime after the Spring Festival in China. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation on the same.

The Pro variant might also get the same battery and chipset as the regular model. Going by the previous leak, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro was tipped to pack a 4,970 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support similar to the Mi 11. However, the regular model has a smaller battery. Moreover, the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC is also believed to run the Mi 11 Pro. Interestingly, the Mi 11 Pro is rumored to feature an upgraded camera setup.

To recall, the regular Mi 11 has a triple-lens at the rear which includes a 108MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization technology. Other sensors include a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telephoto zoom lens. Upfront the Mi 11 sports a 20MP selfie camera for selfies and videos. Besides, the Mi 11 supports 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K with up to 60fps.

Moreover, the Mi 11 runs on Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5. In terms of pricing, the Mi 11 starts at 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 45,000) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

