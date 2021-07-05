Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra First Sale Set For July 7 At 12 PM; Price, Offers, And Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has finally announced the sale date for the much-awaited Mi 11 Ultra in India. However, the smartphone will be available in a limited quantity during the first sale on July 7. To recall, the smartphone was originally launched back in April alongside the Mi 11x and the 11X Pro smartphones. Both the Mi 11x and the 11X Pro have already gone for sale, while the sale of the Mi 11 Ultra was got postponed.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra First Sale And Offers In India

Xiaomi took to its official Twitter handle to announce the sale date of the handset. The Mi 11 Ultra will go for the first sale on July 7 at 12 PM via Mi.com and Mi Home Store. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 69,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White color options.

Interested buyers can purchase an Ultra gift card worth Rs. 1,999 which will give you guaranteed access to the sale. Besides, you can participate Mi Ultra challenge via social media where a few random lucky members can get access to the sale.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Reasons To Buy

The Mi 11 Ultra is the premium offering from Xiaomi which sports a 6.81-inch E4 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports HDR 10+. The phone also has a secondary display at the back which measures 1.1-inches in size based on OLED technology and has 126 x 294 pixels resolution.

Apart from the impressive display, the Mi 11 Ultra also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W wired and wireless charging that takes just 36 minutes to charge 100 percent battery. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.

There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 128-degree field of view, and a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom. Upfront, the Mi 11 Ultra has a 20MP selfie camera.

All in all, the Mi 11 Ultra can be a good pick to consider for an asking price of Rs. 69,990. However, there is an Rs. 5,000 instant discount for SBI Credit card users, bringing the price down to Rs. 64,990.

