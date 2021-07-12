Just In
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Open Sale On July 15 At 12 PM; Features, Price And Offers
Mi 11 Ultra is a premium offering from Xiaomi which was launched back in April alongside the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro. The Mi 11 Ultra went for the first sale last week in limited quantity. Now, the brand took to its Twitter handle to announce the open sale date of the smartphone.
⚡️The Ultra Sale⚡️#Superfans we have got some crazy news for you😎— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 12, 2021
For all those who missed out earlier, here's another chance to get your hands on #Mi11Ultra😍
Open sale starts 15th July, 12 Noon
Available at https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT Mi Home @amazonIN & Select Retail Outlets pic.twitter.com/8Rh6b01TRF
The Mi 11 Ultra's open sale will begin on July 15 at 12 PM (noon) in the country. The phone can be purchased via mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon India, and select retail stores.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Price In India
The Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Like the first sale, buyers can still get a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on SBI Bank credit cards which brings the price down to Rs. 64,990. Further, the smartphone will be available for purchase in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White color options.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Features
Running Android 11 with MIUI 12, the smartphone has a 6.81-inch E4 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The processing is handled by the SD888 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.
It also skips additional storage expansion options like other flagship devices. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 67W wired and wireless charging that takes just 36 minutes to charge 100 percent battery. The handset also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance that can survive underwater for up to 30 minutes.
The camera department is handled by a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 128-degree field of view, and a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom. Upfront, the phone comes with a 20MP selfie camera.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Should You Buy?
The Mi 11 Ultra is packed with all the impressive features. So, if you are planning to get a flagship device then can consider the Mi 11 Ultra. However, many may have little objection to its bulky weight but you get better display and camera features compared to its rivals.
