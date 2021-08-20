Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead Of September Launch; 120Hz OLED Display Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is gearing up to bring out the next-gen Mi 11T series, which is said to include a Pro model. Reports suggest the Mi 11T series will be debuting on September 23 at a global launch event. Several reports have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming flagships. Now, a new report has revealed the specs of the Mi 11T Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro Renders Leaked

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro has been running on the rumor mill for a while now. The latest report comes from a Vietnamese source who has revealed the specifications of the upcoming phone. If this report is to be believed, the upcoming Mi 11T Pro will draw power from the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The tipster suggests the Mi 11T Pro will flaunt an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, giving it a premium look and feel. The report also suggests the upcoming Mi flagship will pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

That's not all. The Vietnamese report further hints at the price of the new Mi 11T Pro, which would start at 13 million Vietnamese Dong or USD 572. In other words, the Mi 11T Pro could start at Rs. 42,000. This also indicates there could be two RAM and storage models for the upcoming Xiaomi flagship.

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro Launch In India

Xiaomi is hosting a global event on September 23 that will see the release of the next-gen Mi 11T series. Looking back, the company launched the Mi 10T series around the same time. The Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphones packed a 144Hz display, whereas this year, the Mi 11T series will be including a 120Hz display. But the major upgrade is in the OLED panel for the next-gen flagships.

The Mi 11T and the Mi 11T Pro will be arriving in India among other markets. The launch is around the same time as the Apple iPhone 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and maybe a new OnePlus flagship. It remains to see how well the Mi 11T Pro fairs with other flagships in the market.

