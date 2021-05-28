Xiaomi Mi 11X Getting MIUI 12.5 Update In India; New Features To Check News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi Mi 11X made its debut in the country in April alongside the Mi 11X Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra models. The handset was launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Now, the device is getting the MIUI 12.5 update in India which is faster than the MIUI 12.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Getting MIUI 12.5 Update

The latest update comes with build number V12.5.1.0.RKHINXM and May 2021 Android security patch. The size of the new update is 3GB and the device will become faster than before. Alongside, you will get new tools for doodling and sketching, and location info can be now reported automatically before the phone is powered off.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X users can download the MIUI 12.5 update by tapping the update notification once it arrives. However, if you have not received the update notification yet, can wait for few days. Besides, users can also check for the update manually in Settings. So, the Xiaomi Mi 11X is the first device of the Mi 11 series which is getting the MIUI 12.5 update. We expect the other existing models of the series will have also received the update in the coming days.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Features, Price

To recall, the Mi 11X was announced with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The device gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Moreover, it comes with a triple rear camera module including a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV, and a 5MP macro shooter. Other aspects include a 20MP selfie camera sensor, a 4,520 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support, and wired reverse charging at 2.5W.

As far as price is concerned, the Mi 11X starts in India at Rs. 29,999, making its most affordable device of the Mi 11 lineup. So, if you are looking for a mid-range device, the Mi 11X can be great to consider with flagship-grade features.

