Xiaomi Mi 11X Sale Begins Today With Discount Offers; Worthy Upgrade? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi rolled out a couple of premium gadgets in India that include the Mi 11X series and the Mi 11 Ultra. Additionally, the company introduced the Mi QLED TV 75 with an immersive display. Now, the Mi 11X smartphone, which is up for competition with the iQOO 7 and the OnePlus 9R, will go on sale starting today.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Price, Discount Details

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is available in two models that cost Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model, Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The new Mi 11X can be purchased starting today (April 27) at 12 PM on Amazon and Mi.com. Offline availability is still uncertain and could be delayed across the country. The smartphone is available in Frosty White, Celestial Silver, and Cosmic Black color options.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a couple of discounts offers interested buyers can check out. One can get Rs. 3,500 instant discount when transacted using HDFC credit card or easy EMI options. Amazon is also offering a few exchange offers as well as a few additional bank offers. For instance, buyers can get a 7.5 percent or up to Rs. 1,250 discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transaction and up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI transactions.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Features

The Xiaomi Mi 11X flaunts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, SGS Eye Care Certification, and a 92.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. Plus, it packs a unique smartphone design, especially the camera housing at the rear.

Under the hood, the Mi 11X draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. It also includes up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Also, there's a 4,520 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support along with a 2.5W wired reverse charging feature.

The cameras on the Xiaomi Mi 11X include a triple-camera setup at the rear packed with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and OIS support. Additional cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. Users also get a 20MP camera in the punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calling on the Mi 11X.

The smartphone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with MIUI 12 custom skin on top. The Mi 11X comes with the usual connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, and a USB Type-C port. The Snapdragon 870 chipset offers 5G support as well. Plus, users can experience the Dolby Atmos dual speakers on the Mi 11X.

Mi 11X Smartphone: Worthy Upgrade?

The Mi 11X is on par with other smartphones running Snapdragon 870 chipset like the newly launched iQOO 7 and the OnePlus 9R. To note, all three smartphones have several premium features and fall within the same price bracket. If you're looking for a game-centric smartphone, then the iQOO 7 could be a good choice. However, if you're looking for a standard smartphone for routine use, the Mi 11X is a worthy upgrade, especially with these discount offers.

