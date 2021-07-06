Xiaomi Mi 12 With SD895 SoC Launch Timeline Tipped; What We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know the Xiaomi Mi 12 is under development and the features of the smartphone have also leaked online. Now, the latest info hints at the launch timeline of the upcoming flagship model. The Mi 12 is said to run the unannounced SD895 chipset which is expected to arrive ahead of its scheduled launch.

Xiaomi Mi 12 Launch Timeline

The Gizmochina report, citing Ice Universe states Qualcomm will introduce its next-gen Snapdragon 895 chipset in early December. The upcoming flagship chipset is said to be a 4nm chipset that will be manufactured by Samsung. There will also be the Snapdragon 895 Plus which is expected to launch in the second half of 2022.

If the Snapdragon 895 chipset will truly arrive in early December. The upcoming Mi 12 is believed to land by the end of this year. However, Qualcomm is yet to confirm the same. So, we will suggest taking it with a pinch of salt.

Xiaomi Mi 12: What To Expect?

The upcoming Mi 12 series is also expected to include a Pro and an Ultra model like its predecessor. As far as features are concerned, the Mi 12 is rumored to have a curved display panel with a single punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Further, there are rumors the upcoming smartphone will ship with 200MP primary camera from Samsung and Olympus. The camera module is also said to use 16-in-1 pixel binning technology. As of now, this much information we have able to gather. We expect to get more intel in the coming days.

Xiaomi Mi 12: What's New?

We do not know the full specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi. Apart from the new processor and 200MP main lens, we expect Xiaomi will also bring other upgrades like its predecessor. To recall, the Mi 11 Ultra comes with a secondary display at the back measuring 1.1-inches in size based on OLED technology.

Additionally, Xiaomi recently introduced 200W HyperCharge fast charging and 120W wireless fast charging technology. We can expect the company might use any one of these on the upcoming flagship device.

