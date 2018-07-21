Xiaomi Mi 5 explodes in China for an unknown reason

Xiaomi Mi 5 is the latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi to launch in India (other than the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2). After two years of launch, the smartphone is once again in news, as the device has exploded in China and the complete smartphone has been burnt.

A user on Weibo has posted a set of pictures of the burnt Xiaomi Mi 5. According to those pictures, the Xiaomi Mi 5 has been burned to ashes in the front and the back-glass is still intact. As of now, there is no information on the reason behind the explode. Last year, there were several cases about the Redmi Note 4 catching fire due to different circumstances.

The Xiaomi Mi 5 was the first smartphone from Xiaomi with a premium all-glass design offering flagship class specifications at an affordable price tag. At the time of launch, the Xiaomi Mi 5 came with the top of the line specifications with an affordable pricing. However, the smartphone did not do well in terms of business, as this was the first smartphone from Xiaomi to cost more than Rs 25,000 in India.

Specs-sheet

The smartphone adorns a compact 5.15-inch IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Octa-core chipset with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage with no micro SD card (just like most of the Xiaomi Mi smartphones).

In terms of optics, the smartphone offers a single 16 MP RGB sensor at the back with features like native 4K video recording up to 30fps. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone came equipped with a 4 UltraPixel front-facing camera to offer snappy-looking selfies along with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone was launched with MIUI 8 and now the device is being updated to MIUI 10. As of now, there is no information on how the smartphone caught fire. However, considering a common scenario, the user could have used a faulty charger (third party) or there could have been a physical damage to the battery, which could also be the cause of the explosion.

Conclusion

Always make sure to first-party accessories like chargers and batteries to prevent fire hazards. However, also make sure that you are not applying force or pressure, which might puncture the battery and cause catastrophic damage to the device, which will also result in the loss of data that you have stored on your device.