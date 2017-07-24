Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 catches fire in store

Last year, the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco shook the smartphone market with the numerous explosion incidents. However, Samsung is not the only manufacturer to face the issue.

From the recent media reports, it looks like a brand new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 caught fire days after the purchase. Unlike the other explosion incidents, this one has caught fire right while the user took it to a local store for inserting a SIM card into the device. Phone Radar has uploaded a video showing the entire blast and the video has been captured on the CCTV in the store.

According to the report by TechCase, a Bengaluru resident had purchased the Redmi Note 4 and took it to a nearby store to insert a SIM card into it. The video shows the owner of the Redmi Note 4, Arjun handing over the handset to the shopkeeper. As he tries to open the SIM card slot, the phone catches fire and bursts into flames.

The Redmi Note 4 is seen to be engulfed in flames in a few seconds inside the store itself. The device is completely destroyed and there appears to be no injury to the shopkeeper who was holding it when it blasted. The report further states that the incident took place on July 17.

The report has revealed that the affected Redmi Note 4 was purchased at the Poorvika Mobile Store in Bengaluru. It shows the bill with an amount of Rs. 11,499 and the purchase date appears to be June 1, 2017.

Though this is the first time that we have come across the explosion of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, we have seen a few Xiaomi smartphone explosions in the past. Last year, a Mi 4i caught fire when it was kept in office and the CCTV footage revealed the video of the explosion.